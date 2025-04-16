China's State Council appoints new officials

Xinhua) 15:45, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Wednesday.

Li Chenggang has been appointed China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, replacing Wang Shouwen.

Chen Xiaodong has been named head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, taking over from Luo Zhaohui. Chen is no longer vice foreign minister.

Wang Zhizhong has been appointed head of the National Immigration Administration (NIA). Xu Ganlu is no longer vice public security minister and head of the NIA.

