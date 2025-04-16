Home>>
China's State Council appoints new officials
(Xinhua) 15:45, April 16, 2025
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Wednesday.
Li Chenggang has been appointed China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, replacing Wang Shouwen.
Chen Xiaodong has been named head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, taking over from Luo Zhaohui. Chen is no longer vice foreign minister.
Wang Zhizhong has been appointed head of the National Immigration Administration (NIA). Xu Ganlu is no longer vice public security minister and head of the NIA.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- State Council announces appointment of official
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Henan, Guangxi
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.