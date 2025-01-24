We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:43, January 24, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Thursday.

Gao Zheng was appointed vice minister of culture and tourism, while Du Jiang will no longer hold this post.

Feng Pengzhi and Wang Yang were appointed members of the National Academy of Governance's academy affairs committee.

Lu Jianwei was appointed deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Wan Ping was appointed deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and vice general manager of the China Xinjian Group.

Chai Liyuan was appointed president of Tianjin University, replacing Jin Donghan.

Liu Xinjian was removed from the post of deputy political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

