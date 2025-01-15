Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 09:36, January 15, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.
Zhang Jun was appointed director of the office for the inter-ministerial joint meeting of central economic responsibility audit work, replacing Hao Shuchen.
Huang Ru no longer serves as the president of Southeast University.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.