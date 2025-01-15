We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:36, January 15, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.

Zhang Jun was appointed director of the office for the inter-ministerial joint meeting of central economic responsibility audit work, replacing Hao Shuchen.

Huang Ru no longer serves as the president of Southeast University.

