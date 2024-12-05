State Council appoints, removes HKSAR government officials

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday.

Mable Chan was appointed Secretary for Transport and Logistics, replacing Lam Sai-hung.

Rosanna Law Shuk-pui was appointed Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, replacing Kevin Yeung Yun-hung.

The decision was made in line with the HKSAR Basic Law and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, according to an official statement.

