State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:58, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Thursday.

Deng Zhiyong was appointed deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Zhang Lubiao was appointed Permanent Representative of China to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Chen Jie was removed from the posts of vice minister of education and chairman of the National Language Commission.

Zhang Qingsong was removed from the post of vice governor of the People's Bank of China.

Guang Defu was removed from the post of Permanent Representative of China to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

