China's State Council appoints new officials
(Xinhua) 16:25, October 11, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Friday.
Xiong Sihao was appointed vice education minister.
Li Changguan was appointed vice minister of civil affairs, replacing Zhang Chunsheng.
Zhang Zhongjun was appointed provost of the National Academy of Governance.
