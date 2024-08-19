We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 16:59, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Xiong Jijun was appointed vice minister of industry and information technology.

He Zhongyou was appointed political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and chairman of the China Xinjian Group.

Weng Tiehui no longer serves as vice minister of education.

