China's State Council appoints new officials

Xinhua) 15:50, May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Friday.

Zheng Bei was appointed deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Qiu Yong was appointed vice minister of science and technology. He no longer serves as deputy head of the China Academy of Engineering Physics.

Yang Jianwen was appointed deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Song Xinchun was appointed deputy director of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.

Wang Kun was appointed head of the China Earthquake Administration, replacing Min Yiren.

