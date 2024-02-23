China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 16:50, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Friday.

Shan Zhongde was appointed vice minister of industry and information technology; Li Liangsheng was appointed vice minister of water resources; Zhang Zheng was appointed vice minister of culture and tourism; and Hu Minglang was appointed vice minister of emergency management.

Nong Rong was named vice director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. He will no longer serve as the assistant minister of foreign affairs.

Bian Zhigang was appointed deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

Also, according to the announcement, Zuo Li was removed from the post of vice minister of justice, and Li Yingchuan was removed from the post of deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China.

