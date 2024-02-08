Home>>
New chief appointed for China Securities Regulatory Commission
(Xinhua) 09:25, February 08, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has made a decision to appoint Wu Qing as secretary of the Party committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), replacing Yi Huiman.
Meanwhile, the State Council made a decision to appoint Wu as chairman of the CSRC, replacing Yi.
