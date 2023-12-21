China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:44, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, Chen Changsheng was appointed deputy director of the State Council Research Office and was removed from the post of deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Xiong Shaoyuan was appointed deputy head of the China Meteorological Administration and Chen Ronghui was named deputy head of the national data bureau.

Wang Shaofeng no longer serves as vice minister of human resources and social security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)