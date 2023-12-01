Home>>
State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 11:12, December 01, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Thursday.
Tang Wenhong was appointed assistant minister of commerce, and was removed from the post of vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.
Yang Xinyu was named permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, replacing Yang Jin.
