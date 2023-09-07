We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:04, September 07, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Li Yang was appointed vice minister of transportation; Wang Hongzhi was appointed vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Ding Chibiao was named vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, replacing Zhang Tao.

Zhang Zi was named deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

Li Li was appointed head of the National Medical Products Administration, replacing Jiao Hong.

Chen Xiaojun is no longer deputy head of the China Earthquake Administration.

