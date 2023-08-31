We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Xu Shouben was appointed deputy secretary-general of the State Council.

Wang Guangyan was named vice minister of education.

Wang Jiayi became general inspector of the Ministry of Education.

Chen Jie took the post of head of the National Language Commission.

Ren Weidong was appointed deputy editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency.

Liu Huanxin was named head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, and will no longer serve as vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs as well as head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration.

Wang Shaozhong was appointed head of the National Archives Administration, replacing Lu Guoqiang.

Gao Qian was named deputy head of the National Archives Administration.

Shi Yingli was appointed deputy head of the National Administration of State Secrets Protection.

Yang Yinkai was removed from the post of deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Yang Wanming will no longer serve as deputy director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Cong Liang was removed from the post of head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Pan Aihua will no longer serve as deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

