Liu Guangyuan removed from post of foreign ministry's commissioner in HKSAR

Xinhua) 10:32, July 26, 2023

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has decided to remove Liu Guangyuan from the post of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)