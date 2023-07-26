Home>>
Liu Guangyuan removed from post of foreign ministry's commissioner in HKSAR
(Xinhua) 10:32, July 26, 2023
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has decided to remove Liu Guangyuan from the post of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
