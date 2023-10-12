We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 11:06, October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Qian Yi was appointed deputy head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Shen Zhulin was named deputy head of the National Data Administration.

Lu Jie was appointed deputy head of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

Ma Bing was appointed deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Liu Dongshun was named director of the Changjiang Water Resources Commission, replacing Ma Jianhua.

Chen Chunjiang was removed from the post of assistant minister of commerce.

Yan Jun no longer serves as deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

