China Disabled Persons' Federation elects new leadership

Xinhua) 13:09, September 21, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Disabled Persons' Federation on Wednesday concluded its eighth national congress.

The congress, which opened on Monday, saw the election and appointment of new leadership.

Cheng Kai was elected as the new chair of the federation, and nine vice chairpersons were also elected or re-elected. The congress approved Yang Xiaodu to serve as the honorable chair of the federation.

A new executive council was also elected at the congress, with Zhou Changkui re-elected as head of the council.

The congress called on federations for people with disabilities at various levels to shoulder their tasks to promote the comprehensive development of programs for people with disabilities, and to advance the common prosperity of the group.

