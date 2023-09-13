China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) September 13, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Chen Jiachang was appointed vice minister of science and technology. Hu Weilie was appointed vice minister of justice.

Liu Zhao was removed from the post of vice minister of public security. Xu Hongcai was removed from the post of vice minister of finance. Xiang Dong will no longer serve as deputy director of the State Council Research Office. Yu Bing will no longer hold the position of deputy director of the National Energy Administration.

