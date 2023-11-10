China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 15:14, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Friday.

Liu Guohong was named vice general supervisor of national natural resources.

Zheng Hongying was appointed deputy director of the Counselors' Office of the State Council, while Zhang Yantong was removed from the post.

Gan Lin was removed from the posts of deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation and head of the national anti-monopoly bureau.

Lu Jingbo no longer serves as deputy head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

