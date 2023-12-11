China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:59, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Saturday.

According to the announcement, Miao Deyu was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs.

Zhu Hexin was appointed deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Hu Jinglin was appointed director of the State Taxation Administration, replacing Wang Jun. He will no longer hold the position as head of the National Healthcare Security Administration.

Yang Weiqun was appointed vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, and Zhao Rui was appointed vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Also, Yao Li was appointed deputy head of the National Administration of State Secrets Protection.

Pan Gongsheng was removed from the post of head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

