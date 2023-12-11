China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:27, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Saturday.

Pu Chun was appointed director of the National Certification and Accreditation Administration.

Zhang Guangjun was removed from the post of vice minister of science and technology. Cao Yu was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

