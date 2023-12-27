China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:43, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

According to the announcement, Liu Sushe was appointed as deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lu Lei as deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, Wu Haiping as deputy head of the General Administration of Customs, Meng Yang as deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Fu Wanjun as deputy head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, and Li Luming as president of Tsinghua University at the vice ministerial level.

Meng Yang was removed from the post as deputy secretary-general of the State Council, Liu Guoqiang as deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, Lu Lei as deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and Wang Xiqin as president of Tsinghua University.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)