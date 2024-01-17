Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 09:50, January 17, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.
Song Qichao was appointed assistant minister of finance.
Hu Haifeng was named vice minister of civil affairs.
Hao Junhui was appointed political commissar of the national fire and rescue administration, replacing Xu Ping.
Tian Xuebin will no longer serve as vice minister of water resources.
