China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 16:14, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Wang Yang was appointed deputy secretary-general of the State Council.

Li Baojun was appointed vice minister of civil affairs.

Dong Xin was named as deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration, replacing Yang Xiaowei.

Qin Yuyun was appointed deputy head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Li Yunqing was appointed deputy head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).

Lin Zhenyi was named as deputy head of the National Archives Administration.

Lyu Weihong will no longer serve as deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs.

Wei Hongtao and Xie Jinwei will no longer serve as deputy heads of the National Archives Administration.

Wang Yanbin was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Administration of State Secrets Protection.

Wang Yang, whose name is phonetically identical to the aforementioned person but uses a different Chinese character, was removed from the post of vice president of the China Academy of Engineering Physics.

