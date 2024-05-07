Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 20:06, May 07, 2024
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.
Yu Jihong was appointed president of Beijing Normal University. She will no longer serve as vice president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Jiang Lan was named president of Beijing Institute of Technology.
Liu Jianbo was removed from the post of deputy secretary-general of the State Council.
