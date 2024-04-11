We Are China

China's State Council appoints new officials

Xinhua) 15:44, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Thursday.

Long Teng was appointed vice minister of science and technology. He will no longer serve as president of the Beijing Institute of Technology.

Liu Zhongyi and Hu Binchen were appointed assistant ministers of public security.

Yu Huiwen was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment.

Mo Gaoyi has replaced Sun Yeli as director of the State Council Information Office.

Wu Zhaohui was named vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Wu will no longer serve as vice minister of science and technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)