China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:45, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Friday.

Ma Wenhui was appointed the deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.

Xu Xiaolan was removed from the post of vice minister of industry and information technology; Liu Weiping was removed from the post of vice minister of water resources; and Xu Zhanbin was removed from the post of deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

