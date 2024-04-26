Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
14:45, April 26, 2024
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Friday.
Ma Wenhui was appointed the deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.
Xu Xiaolan was removed from the post of vice minister of industry and information technology; Liu Weiping was removed from the post of vice minister of water resources; and Xu Zhanbin was removed from the post of deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.
