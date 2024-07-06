China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:43, July 06, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Li Yongjie was appointed deputy International Trade Representative of the Ministry of Commerce. Bai Qingyuan was named deputy director of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Cong Liang was named deputy director of the Development Research Centre of the State Council, and no longer serves as deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

He Ning was appointed deputy director of the National Fire and Rescue Administration, replacing Luo Yongqiang. He Yingbo was named president of the China Academy of Engineering Physics, replacing Liu Cangli. Mo Zeyao was removed from the post of deputy head of the academy.

Cui Xiaofeng no longer serves as deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Yan Zhichan was removed from the post of deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

