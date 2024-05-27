Home>>
Hua Chunying appointed vice foreign minister of China
(Xinhua) 11:17, May 27, 2024
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced Monday the appointment of Hua Chunying as China's vice foreign minister.
It also announced the removal of Qu Yunhai from the post of deputy head of the National Immigration Administration.
