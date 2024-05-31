China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:59, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Thursday announced the appointment of two officials and the removal of one.

Wang Bao'en was appointed vice minister of water resources; and Cao Jun was named vice minister of veterans affairs, replacing Qian Feng.

