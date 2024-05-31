Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 09:59, May 31, 2024
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Thursday announced the appointment of two officials and the removal of one.
Wang Bao'en was appointed vice minister of water resources; and Cao Jun was named vice minister of veterans affairs, replacing Qian Feng.
