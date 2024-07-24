We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:57, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Guo Tingting was appointed vice minister of finance, no longer serving as vice minister of commerce.

Song Shanyun was appointed deputy director of the China Meteorological Administration.

Zhang Qin was appointed deputy director of the China Earthquake Administration.

Liu Zhenguo was appointed chief of the China National Committee on Ageing.

Zhu Zhongming no longer serves as vice minister of finance and Li Yifei no longer serves as political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and chairman of the China Xinjian Group.

