China's State Council removes official

(Xinhua) 15:57, August 28, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the removal of Lu Xinning from the post of deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

