China's State Council appoints, removes officials

September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Both Shen Hongbing and Guo Yanhong were appointed deputy heads of the National Health Commission, while Shen will also serve as head of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, replacing Wang Hesheng.

Shen Danyang was named director of the Research Office of the State Council, replacing Huang Shouhong.

Zhang Yong was appointed deputy head of the National Immigration Administration.

Li Guo was named deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Yang Yongping was appointed president of Lanzhou University, replacing Yan Chunhua.

Wang Hesheng and Yu Xuejun will no longer serve as deputy heads of the National Health Commission.

Li Yulu was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Immigration Administration.

