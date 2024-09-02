Languages

China's State Council removes official

(Xinhua) 15:14, September 02, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced that Tian Shihong will no longer serve as deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation and head of the country's Standardization Administration.

