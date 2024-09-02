Home>>
China's State Council removes official
(Xinhua) 15:14, September 02, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced that Tian Shihong will no longer serve as deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation and head of the country's Standardization Administration.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.