China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:57, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Zhang Zhili was appointed vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, replacing Ma Youxiang.

Li Jing was appointed deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, while Wang Ruilian and Zhou Jinqiang were removed from this position.

Peng Jinhui was named vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Li Bin was named deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Wang Jiangping will no longer serve as vice minister of industry and information technology and Chang Zhengguo was removed from the post of vice minister of veterans affairs.

