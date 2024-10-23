China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:21, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.

Hong Lei was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs.

Qiao Yunfei was named deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, while Guan Qiang and Lu Jin no longer serve in this position.

Chang Jin was appointed president of the University of Science and Technology of China, replacing Bao Xinhe, and no longer serves as vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Deng Xiaogang was removed from the post of vice minister of agricultural and rural affairs.

Sun Yuning no longer serves as deputy head of the General Administration of Customs of China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)