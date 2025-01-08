China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:45, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.

Guan Zhiou replaced Wang Guanghua as general supervisor of national natural resources. Guan will no longer serve as director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).

Shu Wei replaced Pu Chun as deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation. Pu was also removed from the post of director of the National Certification and Accreditation Administration.

Deng Li will no longer serve as vice minister of foreign affairs.

