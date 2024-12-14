We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Wang Hongzhi was appointed head of the National Energy Administration, replacing Zhang Jianhua. Wang no longer serves as vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Liu Sanjiang was appointed deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

Sun Deli was named deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Zhang Yingjie was appointed deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Zhao Min was removed from the post of deputy director of the State Post Bureau.

