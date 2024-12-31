We Are China

CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Henan, Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:08, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday announced the appointments of Party chiefs for central China's Henan Province and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Liu Ning has been appointed the Party chief of Henan, replacing Lou Yangsheng. Liu will no longer serve as the Party chief of Guangxi.

Chen Gang will assume the post of Guangxi's Party chief.

