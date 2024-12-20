China's State Council appoints, removes officials

December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Thursday.

Xu Yao was named vice minister of veterans affairs.

Song Xinchun was named deputy head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), replacing Peng Xiaoguo. Song will no longer serve as the deputy director of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.

Xia Gang was named deputy head of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, replacing Chang Jile.

He Jing will no longer serve as the deputy director of the liaison office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

