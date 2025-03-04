Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 08:53, March 04, 2025
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.
Li Gao was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment, replacing Zhao Yingmin.
Jiang Wensheng was appointed vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, replacing Wu Hongyao.
Yan Dong was appointed vice minister of commerce, and Li Zhen was appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.