China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 08:53, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Li Gao was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment, replacing Zhao Yingmin.

Jiang Wensheng was appointed vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, replacing Wu Hongyao.

Yan Dong was appointed vice minister of commerce, and Li Zhen was appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

