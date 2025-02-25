We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 15:36, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.

Du Jiangfeng was appointed vice minister of education. He Guangcai is no longer vice minister of education.

Qi Jiabin was named head of the National Civil Service Administration, replacing Xu Qifang.

Sun Youhong was appointed president of Southeast University.

Du Jiangfeng is no longer president of Zhejiang University.

