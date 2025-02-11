We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:42, February 11, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Monday.

Zou Lan was appointed deputy governor of the People's Bank of China. Sun Meijun was appointed head of the General Administration of Customs.

Shu Wei was named director of the National Certification and Accreditation Administration. Deng Zhiyong was appointed head of the National Standardization Administration.

Liu Guohong was appointed director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration). He no longer serves as vice minister of natural resources and vice general supervisor of national natural resources.

Huang Ming and Chen Jun were appointed vice presidents of the China Academy of Engineering Physics. Tang Li was named director of the science and technology committee of the academy.

Liu Kun was appointed chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund, replacing Liu Wei.

Li Baojun no longer serves as vice minister of civil affairs.

Chen Chenzhao was removed from the post of vice general supervisor of national natural resources.

Yang Guorui is no longer deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration.

Ding Xuedong no longer serves as vice chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)