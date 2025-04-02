We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:10, April 02, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Xu Qingsen was appointed vice minister of education.

Xi Yanchun was appointed vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

Ma Yanming was appointed president of Zhejiang University (vice ministerial level).

Yuan Bingzhong was removed from the post of vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

