Sunrise spectacle draws visitors to Aojiao, east China's Fujian Province
By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu (People's Daily Online) 14:34, March 27, 2025
Aojiao is a small fishing village on Dongshan Island in east China's Fujian Province. Surrounded by the sea on three sides, Aojiao is known for its thriving fisheries and impressive scenery.
Climbing the small hill behind Aojiao's beach has become a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Atop the cliff, where a lighthouse stands watch, visitors gather to witness the spectacular daily event of sunrise. As dawn breaks, fishing boats docked in the harbor prepare to set sail, stirring the tranquil sea to life with the rising sun.
