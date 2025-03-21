Chinese white dolphins enjoy a 'spring outing' together in Xiamen, SW China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 16:05, March 21, 2025

As spring approaches in March, a group of Chinese white dolphins was spotted "enjoying a spring outing" together near the coastal waters around Gulangyu Island, located in Siming district of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Under the blue skies and over the clear sea, they leapt out of the water from time to time, chasing and playing with each other.

The Chinese white dolphin is a national first-class protected wild animal, often referred to as the "panda of the sea." It mainly inhabits coastal waters at depths of less than 15 meters and prefers to live in nearshore areas with lower salinity.

