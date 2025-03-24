Quanzhou pushes for parallel development of historical heritage preservation, ecological restoration

Xinhua) 08:47, March 24, 2025

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows boat-shaped piers of the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. At the estuary of the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, vast areas of lush mangrove forests stand in harmony with the Luoyang Bridge, a national cultural heritage site. In recent years, the cultural and tourism industry in Quanzhou has flourished, while significant efforts have been made in ecological protection, pioneering an innovative path for the simultaneous development of historical heritage preservation and natural ecological restoration. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

Visitors are seen in the Luoyang Bridge scenic spot in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows the Luoyang Bridge standing with mangrove forests in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows visitors viewing a boat-shaped pier of the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows the Luoyang Bridge standing with mangrove forests in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows the Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Visitors are seen on the Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025.

The Luoyang Bridge is seen through red blossoms in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025.

