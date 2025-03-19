Chinese ambassador attends the U.K. Premiere of 'The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru'

Chinese Ambassador to the U.K. Zheng Zeguang attended the U.K. premiere of the documentary "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" at invitation on March 17, 2025. Also present were around 200 guests including Fang Li, President of Laurel Films, production company of the documentary, Major Brian Finch, who has long been dedicated to collecting materials related to the Lisbon Maru incident, as well as representatives of the families of British POWs on the ship and people from various sectors in the U.K.

During a meeting with British attendees of the premiere, Zheng noted that the touching story of Zhoushan fishermen rescuing British POWs from the Lisbon Maru in 1942 is a significant testament to the alliance between China and the U.K. during World War II, as they fought side by side against fascist aggression. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the world anti-fascist war, making the U.K. release of "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" particularly relevant. He expressed hope that people from all walks of life in China and the U.K. would remember history, cherish friendship, and contribute to promoting exchanges and cooperation between the peoples of the two nations.

"The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru," produced by Laurel Films, recounts the moving story of Zhoushan fishermen in Zhejiang Province, China, bravely rescuing British POWs in 1942. In October 1942, the Japanese military requisitioned the Lisbon Maru to transport over 1,800 British POWs from Hong Kong to Japan. While passing through waters near Zhoushan, the ship was hit by a torpedo from a US submarine. Zhoushan fishermen risked their lives and rescued 384 British POWs. The documentary premiered in China in September 2024 and won the Best Documentary/Educational Film Award at the 37th Golden Rooster Awards. It is now officially distributed in the U.K. by U.K. China Film Collab and will be screened 25 times across 19 cities in the U.K.

