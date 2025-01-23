Chinese ambassador calls for "icebreaking" spirit when dealing with China-Britain ties

LONDON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang on Wednesday called for "icebreaking" spirit while dealing with China-Britain ties.

"In this new age of changes and turbulence, China-UK relations have become even more important both for the two countries and the world at large. And more than ever, we need to draw inspiration from the 'icebreaking' spirit," Zheng said in a keynote speech at the annual "Icebreakers" Chinese New Year Dinner.

Over recent months, there has been some progress in China-Britain relations, Zheng noted. "We need to build upon that and keep up the momentum."

China and Britain should work together to earnestly follow through on the common understandings reached between leaders of the two countries and faithfully implement the productive outcomes of the 11th Economic and Financial Dialogue which was held recently in Beijing, China, Zheng said.

Zheng also called for restarting dialogue and collaboration in other areas, including new energy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), sci-tech, trade, education, and international and regional issues.

"And most importantly, we should handle bilateral relations in the spirit of mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit. We do have differences and sensitive issues between us, and they have to be dealt with properly," he added.

The ambassador said China has made solid gains in advancing Chinese modernization despite all the headwinds in the past year.

Steady progress was recorded in the economy with China's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding 134 trillion yuan (18.43 trillion U.S. dollars) and the annual growth rate was 5 percent, he said.

In the new year, Year of the Snake, China will continue to show confidence and resolve, stay on the course of high-quality development and advance Chinese modernization, he added.

In 1954, Jack Perry, the founder of the London Export Corporation, led a group of 48 British businessmen on a historic trade mission to Beijing and helped deliver one of the first modern-day trade links with China.

The 48 businessmen were the precursors of the 48 Group Club. The trip became known as the "Icebreaking Mission," and the club members were called "Icebreakers."

