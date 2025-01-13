China, UK vow to strengthen economic, financial cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, serving as the lead persons of the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, co-chair the dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China and the United Kingdom have agreed to further expand economic and financial cooperation, as the two sides held the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue here on Saturday.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, serving as the lead persons of the dialogue.

He said that China is willing to work with the UK to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, uphold the positioning of strategic partners, strengthen communication and dialogue, further expand economic and financial cooperation, and provide more impetus for the development of stable and mutually beneficial China-UK relations.

Reeves said that the UK is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in the fields of economy and finance, and develop a consistent, lasting and mutually respectful relationship between the two countries.

During the dialogue, the two sides reached a series of mutually beneficial outcomes and consensus. He and Reeves also attended the fourth China-UK Financial Services Summit.

